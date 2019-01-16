KINGFISHER REGATTA: Ready for a sail to remember

BREEZY SAILING: More than a dozen boats are expected to take to the water for the 27th Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta next week.

BREEZY SAILING: More than a dozen boats are expected to take to the water for the 27th Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta next week. Tiffany Wardley

SAILING: IT COULD be the race that will restore sailing to it's former glory on the Fraser Coast.

That's the view of Hervey Bay's Ron Wallace as he prepares to welcome avid sailors to the region's waters for the annual Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta.

Now in its 27th year, sailors with monohull, multihull and cruiser boats will participate in two races across the waters of Fraser Island next weekend.

Aquamagic, skippered by David Lewis, took out first place in the monohull division during last year's regatta.

Wallace, the commodore of the Hervey Bay Yacht Squadron, said this year's event was open to cruising boats as a method of enticing more people to participate.

Photo courtesy of Hervey Bay Sailing Club Contributed

He said he was hoping this race, along with open days and come-and-try events to be organised later this year, would help resurrect the dwindling sport numbers.

"The good thing is we're getting entires from the Sunshine Coast and even from Cairns,” Wallace said.

"Sailing itself on the Fraser Coast has been dwindling for some years, we used to get between 25-30 boats on the water back in the heyday.

"I can't say exactly why, we've got the best conditions anywhere, it's glorious out there on the water.”

Drinks will be held at the Sand Bar after the racing next Saturday with a presentation dinner to be held on the following night.

More event details are available from herveybayyachtsquadron.org.au.