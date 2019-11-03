Fraser Island resort takes out top tourism industry award

A MULTI award-winning resort on K'gari Fraser Island has once again taken top spot in the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

This is the second consecutive year Kingfisher Bay Resort has won the prestigious Best Fraser Coast Business Award. The awards attracted a record 107 entrants, who were contested in 24 categories by businesses and individuals recognised as the best in their field.

More than 250 industry leaders gathered at a gala function at Maryborough's Carrier Arms Hotel on Friday night.

A firm favourite with the judges, Kingfisher Bay Resort is part of the SeaLink Travel Group which won two award categories, for Marketing and Resort and Deluxe accommodation.

As well as Best Business, special awards included the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial, Chamber President's Award and a Hall of Fame inductee.

Inventor, benefactor and Maryborough community stalwart, Peter Olds, accepted the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial Award for his lifetime of work in the industry. Mr Olds, the retired managing director of Olds Engineering, was rewarded for his business success over more than 65 years and his strong passion for Maryborough and the Fraser Coast.

The Chamber Presidents' Award was presented to the innovative and progressive Alowishus Delicious cafe, which were successful in three categories, taking awards for Best Customer Service as well as best Restaurant or Café.

Hyne Timber was inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning both the Innovation and Trade Manufacturing awards for three years in succession. Established in Maryborough in 1882, Hyne is the largest softwood manufacturing operation in the Southern Hemisphere and is a fourth year Platinum sponsor of the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

Replenish Refill took out the prize for Best Fraser Coast New Business and Fraser Coast Telco owner, Damien Estreich, was named the inaugural Con Souvlis Young Achiever of the Year.

The Souvlis family has provided an annual $1500 bursary in memory of the founder of the Souvlis business, now operating in Hervey Bay and Maryborough. The 2019 Young Achiever winner will also receive a one-year mentorship offered by Con's daughter, Shanna.