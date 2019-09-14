Kingscliff heads north to experience the Tech Challenge

Kingscliff State High School students ready to travel to Maryborough for the 24-hour Tech Challenge race.

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLES: Kingscliff High School New South Wales is heading north to compete in the 2019 Maryborough Tech Challenge.

Kingscliff High School is located right next to the beautiful beaches of the Far North Coast of NSW.

The students from Kingscliff High School will be entering the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge for the first time in the junior boys division.

The students have worked tirelessly to prepare the vehicle this term in around just under six weeks with the support of their new Head Teacher of Industrial Arts, Mark Wiggins.

Wiggins is no stranger to the event having entered four previous school teams in the race.

"It is a great event and I have entered teams from other schools.

It is now time for students from my new school at Kings-cliff to enjoy the experience and the challenge.” he said.

Preparation of the vehicle has included the fitting of a full roll cage build and new aerodynamic shell.

"It has been a fantastic effort from the students in such a short time frame,” Wiggins said.