Kiss of death under the mistletoe near Warwick park

DAMAGING FLORA: Mistletoe weed is an invasive plant that is killing trees near Darilyn Lee's house. Jiordan Tolli

DARILYN Lee has spent months watching the trees in front of her house on Tooth St slowly die after being infested with mistletoe - an invasive plant that siphons off vital nutrients.

"All I knew about mistletoe is you need to kiss someone when you're underneath it," Miss Lee said.

"After I learnt how it can kill other trees, I've been very worried.

"We need our trees to breathe and the last thing I want to see is a whole park full of dead ones."

The parasitic weed called mistletoe can, over time, harm a host tree's health by drastically decreasing water and nutrient absorption.

If a tree is already weakened by drought, the mistletoe can easily contribute to significant tree damage and death.

Spread by birds that eat its seeds, mistletoe weed is found in places birds perch.

Living across the road from Middle End Park, Miss Lee is concerned the "glorious" trees in the park will soon suffer similar consequences.

She registered her concerns with the Southern Downs Regional Council around Christmas time, but is disappointed they "haven't been acknowledged" so far.

"It doesn't make me feel good that I have expressed my concerns but nothing has been done," Miss Lee said.

"I don't want to see any more trees die but I am unable to do anything because I can't reach. I want someone to do what they can and cut the horrible weed out."

A spokesman from SDRC's parks and gardens team said they were aware of the complaint on Tooth St and would treat the mistletoe as soon as possible.

"Council must prioritise areas with a higher abundance of mistletoe or where trees are in imminent danger of dying. Council continues to work with residents to treat mistletoe as efficiently as possible."