Kitchen knife stuck to bike in public

A MAN has been charged after he was caught walking his bike in public with a kitchen knife attached.

Hervey Bay police officers were conducting patrols along Murphy St and Banksia St, Pt Vernon about 3am on December 29.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

After spotting a 37-year-old man pushing a bicycle, officers approached him and spotted a kitchen knife attached to the bike.

The man was charged for possessing a knife in public and he will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 18.