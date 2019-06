Let's Go Fly A Kite in Queens Park, Maryborough - Lisa Donovan from Hervey Bay with (L) Charlie, Asher and Sarah.

Let's Go Fly A Kite in Queens Park, Maryborough - Lisa Donovan from Hervey Bay with (L) Charlie, Asher and Sarah. Alistair Brightman

WITH the Mary Poppins Festival in full swing, it was the perfect day to learn how to fly a kite down in the Heritage City.

Dozens of kids took part in the first Let's Fly a Kite event in Maryborough, as part of the newest addition to the Mary Poppins Festival.

Many of the larger kites will be displayed at the Main Parade on Saturday July 6.