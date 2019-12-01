Kiteboarder left with broken ribs after hard landing

Liam Tarr flying at Double Island Point, was badly injured in an accident near the Noosa Frying Pan yesterday afternoon.

Liam Tarr flying at Double Island Point, was badly injured in an accident near the Noosa Frying Pan yesterday afternoon.

A KITE boarding enthusiast who also worked as an instructor in the family business has been badly injured in an accident inside the Noosa River mouth late yesterday.

Liam Tarr, 20, whose family owns Adventure Sports Noosa suffered broken ribs while kiting near the Frying Pan in winds gusting to 40 km/h.

Noosa kite board enthusiast and instructor Liam Tarr, 20, was admitted to Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital with broken ribs and water on the lungs after an accident yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said Liam had been transported to Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital in a critical condition.

He had been kiting with a group of friends when the incident occurred.

It is understood the young kiter also had water in the lungs after landing hard in shallow water.

One of the stand out kiters on the northern Sunshine Coast he was renowned for big jumps of up to 20 metres in height or more.

It is believed there were people with medical qualifications present when he was pulled from the water.

To get air, kiteboarders carve up wind to power up the kite, then use that energy to fly to breath-taking heights.

It was understood there were a series of shallow sand banks around the Frying Pan.

Paramedics were called to the shoreline of Claude Batten Drive at Noosa Heads at 4.25pm.