Kiteboarders ride Pier to Point for cause

GIVING BACK: Nine kiteboarders, with most from the Hervey Bay Hospital Emergency Department, used their passion for the sport to raise funds for Redkite charity.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

NINE passionate kiteboarders thrilled guests on board the Pacific Whale Foundation boat recently for the inaugural Pier to Point Kiteboarding Safari.

Athletes travelled from as far away as Roma and the Sunshine Coast to take part in the event, which was organised by Hervey Bay nurse Brian Baker.

More than $1000 was raised on the day for Redkite charity to support local families suffering from childhood cancer.

Event co-ordinator Donna Farrell said the winds were gusty downwind south easterlies, which were perfect for an epic day of chasing the swell across the Sandy Strait to Pelican Banks.

"Spirits amongst the kiteboarders were high," Ms Farrell said.

"There was a collective atmosphere of excitement, anticipation and nerves as the team of kiters prepared for the exhilarating day ahead doing what they love.

"The camaraderie was evident as they all embarked on a common goal to raise awareness of their shared passion and to raise money for families struggling at this special time of year."

She said the passengers on board the boats were thrilled with the spectacle, as the two support vessels trailed the kiters.

"There was a jubilant atmosphere on board the boats and a lot of pride as Brian's vision of a large group of kiteboarders joining forces and spanning the horizon came to fruition."

Ms Farrell said the event was only set to grow, with organisers wanting to make it bigger and better next year.

"It was more logistically difficult than expected to pull the safari together but the feeling of giving back to others who need support and assistance is a driving factor for the team to continue the event," she said.

"Giving to people suffering is one way to be grateful for the things we do have."

The team said they were thankful for the support of local businesses including Pacific Whale Foundation, Boab Boats, King I.T, Virgo's Natural Therapies, Bright Eyes, Zambrero, Rush, Shark Banz, Australian Geographic, Elouera Massage and Beauty, Baywaters Cleaning Services and Skye Dreams Videography.

