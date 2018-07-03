Menu
ANIMAL LOVER: Volunteer Christine Smith with a cat up for adoption at Hervey Bay Animal Refuge.
Kittens, pups now free to surrender

Inge Hansen
3rd Jul 2018 4:27 PM
HERVEY Bay Animal Refuge has abandoned their surrender fees for animals under three-months-old in a bid to curb the number of unwanted puppies and kittens being abandoned.

Volunteers at the refuge have scrapped the $10 fee to surrender a healthy animal, believing the financial cost was a deterrent for some animal owners.

That's when the refuge decided to completely eliminate the fee which came with the surrender of an animal.

Refuge volunteer Sally Walker said the organisation in Nikenbah decided to remove the cost for a number of reasons.

"One was to bring us in line with other rescue organisations in the area which didn't have a fee,” she said.

"The other was we were inundated with abandoned litters of kittens and it was a struggle to watch people come in and try to save these kittens.”

It comes after two Hervey Bay men rescued three kittens which were abandoned at Beelbi Creek last month.

A fourth was believed to also be dumped however was unable to be found.

The refuge made any kitten or puppy under the age of three months free to surrender granted it was healthy.

This was to prevent the spread of disease or serious illness throughout the refuge.

"It's not a huge amount but there's multiple and the (animal) isn't yours, it can get pricey,” Ms Walker said.

"I don't think it's that people don't want to pay for it, I think some people just can't afford it.

"The cost is to help us with expenses because before an animal is adopted, they're vaccinated, wormed, given flea treatment, micro-chipped and de-sexed and we cover that.”

Despite a small amount, Ms Walker said she didn't believe missing the extra funds would affect business and although it was an impact, it was "an impact we can bear”.

Contact the refuge on 41282722.

    Local Partners