Kiwi Test skipper asks Panthers for release

Kiwi Test skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been dropped by Penrith for round 11. Picture: Hannah Peters

DALLIN Watene-Zelezniak has asked the Penrith Panthers for an immediate release despite having a season to run on his contract.

As reported in Wednesday's The Daily Telegraph, Watene-Zelezniak's future at the Panthers is in doubt with the club shopping him to rivals Parramatta.

The Eels have presented Penrith with an offer they feel is reasonable for the New Zealand Test captain, but they are yet to hear from the Panthers.

Parramatta has room under the salary cap to accommodate Watene-Zelezniak before June 30 should he receive a release from Penrith.

It's understood the North Queensland Cowboys have also expressed interest in the winger's services.

The 23-year-old has been dropped from both the Panthers' NRL and reserve-grade teams due to form.

Watene-Zelezniak has produced reasonable form in his 10 games so far this season with one try and 1202 running metres.

But Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has decided to omit the Hamilton-born flyer from all grades following last week's 30-10 loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

Interestingly, he will join his brother Malakai Watene-Zelezniak on the sidelines this weekend.

Malakai, who isn't off-contract until the end of the 2020 season, also isn't playing in the NRL or the NSW Canterbury Cup ranks.

Due to a rib injury he hasn't played first grade since Penrith's 30-12 loss to Canberra in round eight.

It's understood Malakai has fielded offers to play in the English Super League.