Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Young will represent himself for the remainder of his fraud trial in Brisbane District Court.
Andrew Young will represent himself for the remainder of his fraud trial in Brisbane District Court.
News

Kleenmaid fraud accused drops legal team

Danielle Buckley
14th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast businessman facing a raft of fraud and insolvency charges no longer has a legal team defending him in court.

Andrew Young, 64, will represent himself for the remainder of the eight-week trial, that is halfway through being heard at Brisbane District Court.

Businessman accused of $13m fraud

Identity thief preys on 52 jobseekers in $560,000 scam

Mr Young has pleaded not guilty to 19 fraud and insolvency charges, relating to the collapsed whitegoods business Kleenmaid and its spare parts offshoot Edis Service Logistics.

The lengthy trial began in September after almost five years of delays and Mr Young’s Legal Aid-funded defence team was headed by barrister Andrew Hoare.

On Monday morning, the jury were informed that Mr Young would self represent and that they should not draw any adverse inferences from the snap change.

Prosecutor Lincoln Crowley, acting on behalf of the Commonwealth DPP, is expected to call at least 55 witnesses to give evidence, including former director Gary Armstrong.

Kleenmaid went into voluntary administration eight years ago with nearly $100 million in debts.

The trial continues under Judge Brian Devereaux. — NewsRegional

andrew young court crime fraud kleenmaid legal team self represented update
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    GROUNDED: $80M airpark plan fails to launch

    premium_icon GROUNDED: $80M airpark plan fails to launch

    News FRASER Coast Regional Council has backed out of an $80 million plan to build an airpark for Maryborough, citing a lack of interest

    SCHOOL FUNDING: How funding for Fraser Coast schools compares

    premium_icon SCHOOL FUNDING: How funding for Fraser Coast schools...

    Education The most and least funded schools on the Fraser Coast have been revealed

    'It's a bloody disaster': MP calls for hospital crisis team

    premium_icon 'It's a bloody disaster': MP calls for hospital crisis team

    News Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has written to the health minister

    Downpours dry up after much-needed soaking on Coast

    premium_icon Downpours dry up after much-needed soaking on Coast

    News In Maryborough 20mm was recorded across the weekend