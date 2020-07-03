Mum’s weird use for ‘versatile’ $2 Kmart pool noodle

Kmart mums can’t get enough of the humble pool noodle.

Kmart mums can’t get enough of the humble pool noodle.

It turns out Kmart mums can't get enough of the store's humble pool noodle.

After a viral post last month touting it as the solution to a, ahem, noisy bedroom problem, another mum has used the $2 item to stop an annoying kitchen issue.

Posting in the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group one woman shared how you could use the pool noodles to stop bottles moving and breaking inside the fridge.

She posted a photo of a shelf inside her fridge door, showing how she had cut a pool noodle to size and wedged it in front of her alcohol bottles to prevent them from moving.

"The bed knocker noodles are quite versatile," the woman wrote in the caption, according to 7news.com.au. "Now no more lost alcohol … it's a win-win for me."

RELATED: Mum's 'revolting' wooden spoon trick

One person shared how pool noodles could be used to keep alcohol bottles in place inside your fridge. Picture: Facebook

The post soon got plenty of comments, with one person recommending that you could also "split a pool noodle and wrap it around each bottle" to make them even more secure.

However others joked that the solution to not having your alcohol move around on the fridge self was to simply … buy more alcohol.

"You could buy more bottles to fill the gaps," one person wrote, while another added: "You can prevent (lost alcohol) by buying more alcohol to fit in the gaps."

Other hacks for the Kmart pool noodle have included using it to stop doors slamming shut, with one mum revealing in January that she used it to prevent her toddler from locking himself in his room.

RELATED: Kmart high-waisted jeans cause frenzy

One mum revealed how she used a pool noodle on her son’s door so he didn’t lock himself in his room. Picture: Facebook

The mum was able to stop the door from slamming shut by cutting a small piece of the noodle and fitting it over the top of the door, in a move that was labelled "genius" by other parents.

But it was the solution for the bedroom using a pool noodle that was labelled the "best hack ever" when it was shared on Facebook last month.

In a post on the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook page the woman revealed how she had purchased a $2 pool noodle and cut it into pieces to fit around her bedhead.

The woman wrote that she had come up with the solution after the "teenagers in the house" started complaining of "noises in the night" due to … well, you probably know what.

Last month one mum’s X-rated pool noodle hack went viral.



"Noisy bed? Pool noodle works well," she wrote, alongside a photo of her set-up.

Soon her post had attracted hundreds of comments from people praising it as "the best hack ever" and "so much more interesting than kitchen benches and linen cupboards".

Others predicted that the $2 pool noodle could soon become the next toilet paper, with one person saying they will "never look at anyone carrying a pool noodle in Kmart the same (way) again".

"Next minute, middle of winter and sold out of pool noodles," one person wrote, while another added: "In other news: COVID-19 has made pool noodle prices sky rocket."

Originally published as Kmart 'bed knocker' hack blows up