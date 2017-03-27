Kmart is shop of choice for Fraser Coast

A shout-out asking which do you prefer out of Kmart and Target revealed Kmart the strong favourite.

THE votes are in and it seems our shoppers would rather spend their money at Kmart.

A shout-out asking which do you prefer out of Kmart and Target revealed Kmart the strong favourite.

It comes after the news Westfarmers has been urged to sell off Kmart while the store is at "peak valuation" to avoid the store suffering at the expense of a Target revamp.

Chronicle reader Darren Jodie loves Kmart and doesn't even shop at Target anymore.

Karen Baker says her boy's clothes from Kmart last longer.

"Same quality but cheaper and honestly my boys clothes from Kmart last longer," she said.

Only a few voters preferred Target over Kmart.

Which store do you prefer? Join the discussion and tell us below.