Mum’s horror at Kmart’s X-rated toy

A Queensland mother was caught completely off guard when her three-year-old daughter produced a rather explicit looking toy during a recent trip to Kmart.

Catherine Douglas, from Rockhampton, told news.com.au she had been at her local Kmart store with her two daughters, aged 6 and 3, when they made the disturbing discovery.

"We were having a look around the doll section, when my three-year-old came around the corner with this thing in her hand," Ms Douglas said.

"My first impression was total shock, I said: 'What's that? Give it to me now!'."

Considering what was flopping around in her daughter's hand, it's easy to see why her reaction was so strong.

From a distance, the squishy, flesh coloured item looks a heck of a lot like a penis.

A penis wrapped in some sort of blue sheath or wrapping.

"When I grabbed it from her and took a proper look, I was relieved to see it was some sort of a toy," she said.

Ms Douglas said the toy was a banana that, when peeled, reveals a soft finger.

"But at that angle, when I first saw it, I was quite worried that it was in my child's hand," Ms Douglas said.

The bizarre toy is called an 'Ord Odditeez Fuzion Foodz’.

Ms Douglas had just put the offending item back on the shelf, when she had a hilarious idea.

"I took a photo to show my partner, because once I knew it was a toy I could see the funny side of it," she said.

It turns out the bizarre toy is known as an 'Orb Odditeez Fuzion Foodz' and they will set you back $5 at Kmart.

Unpeel the toy to reveal a distressing surprise. Picture: Odditeez

The suggestive looking toys are essentially a 'squishy surprise' that comes wrapped in a banana peel.

You never know what you're child is going to unpeel - An index finger, a unicorn horn, a cob of corn, the sky is the limit.

There are even a couple of varieties that look suspiciously like sex toys.

The Orb Odditeez Fuzion Foodz come in many disturbing shapes and sizes. Picture: Kmart

A few days after the incident, Ms Douglas posted the photo of the strange finger banana to a Kmart Facebook group, which instantly went nuts.

"I just thought I'd pass it on to share some light humour and did it on my lunch break," she said.

"But it went absolutely crazy, with people commenting and liking it all over the place."

The range of toys offers a strange squishy finger. Picture: Odditeez

It seems the mysterious toy may have appeared too racy for Facebook, because it disappeared from sight shortly after it was posted.

"Perhaps the administrators of the group weren't happy with it being on there," Ms Douglas said.

"I didn't intend to offend anyone, but if it did, then maybe Kmart may need to think about taking it off their shelves."

