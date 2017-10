HERVEY Bay Hospital staff were used to patient Nigel Holloway talking about knives but were shocked when he actually brought one in.

A small, black knife was located on the Urraween man's key ring during his visit to the hospital on September 19.

Holloway, 53, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing a knife in a public place.

He was fined $300.

As Holloway made no threats with the knife, no conviction was recorded.