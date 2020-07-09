Menu
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Alistair Brightman
KNIFE THREAT: Man allegedly tells mum he’ll kill her dog

Carlie Walker
9th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A MAN, who allegedly held a knife as he threatened to kill his mother’s dog, has been refused bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The 21-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the court charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man believed he had permission to attend his mother’s property when he was visiting Maryborough from New South Wales.

The court heard he had gone to her home to catch up when he allegedly became abusive, produced a knife and threatened to kill her dog.

The man denied allegations he threatened violence.

The court heard he had left school early, but earned certificates at TAFE and was due to start a degree in electrical engineering at university.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the allegations were serious.

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned until July 28.

