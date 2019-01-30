Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Biscuit thief busted with large knife

29th Jan 2019 6:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JUVENILE who stole biscuits from a shop and threatened a witness with a large knife has been arrested.

Police will allege that on Sunday the juvenile attended a store in Bexhill and stole some biscuits.

A witnesses to this incident followed the juvenile to a bus stop at Bangalow and confronted the juvenile about the theft.

The juvenile dropped the biscuits then threatened the victim with a 25cm knife.

The juvenile then ran off to a nearby quarry.

Police placed the juvenile under arrest at nearby watering hole and seized the knife.

The juvenile was charged with shoplifting, wielding a knife in a public place and being armed with intent.

The juvenile will appear at Lismore Children's Court in February.

More Stories

Show More
bangalow bexhill northern rivers crime richmond police district shoplifting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    Politics Final touches to one of the New Generation Rollingstock trains will be made at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory today ahead of a major fleet fix

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    Council News It's one of the lowest unemployment figures since June 2017

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    premium_icon SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    Motor Sports It's the first Production Sedan title in the region's history

    INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    premium_icon INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    Employment Australia Post are searching for their newest recruit.