Knife-wielding man threatens to stab people at shops

A STORE manager got a shock when he overheard a customer muttering to himself that he was going to stab people. The threatening words came from Paul James Franklin, who was immediately asked to leave the shopping centre, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard.

He didn't go without a fight, hurling obscenities at the store manager before being escorted out.

Once forced outside the complex, he made more threats to stab people.

Security guards found the 48-year-old equipped with a folding knife when they searched him.

Absent from his court sentencing, Franklin's lawyer Hamish Isles entered a guilty plea on his client's behalf to public nuisance and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard Franklin was on parole when he went on the bizarre shopping trip on June 7.

The knife, which was about 8cm long and had a thumb stud, was located in a pocket of his hooded jumper.

The court heard his initial threat in store was "I'm going to f****** stab these c****."

The Kawungan man was convicted and fined $1300.

Franklin had relocated to the Fraser Coast from Sydney, the court heard.