Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Knife-wielding man threatens to stab people at shops

Annie Perets
by
17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STORE manager got a shock when he overheard a customer muttering to himself that he was going to stab people.   The threatening words came from Paul James Franklin, who was immediately asked to leave the shopping centre, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard.   

He didn't go without a fight, hurling obscenities at the store manager before being escorted out.   

Once forced outside the complex, he made more threats to stab people.  

Security guards found the 48-year-old equipped with a folding knife when they searched him.  

Absent from his court sentencing, Franklin's lawyer Hamish Isles entered a guilty plea on his client's behalf to public nuisance and possessing a knife in a public place.   

The court heard Franklin was on parole when he went on the bizarre shopping trip on June 7.   

The knife, which was about 8cm long and had a thumb stud, was located in a pocket of his hooded jumper.   

The court heard his initial threat in store was "I'm going to f****** stab these c****."  

The Kawungan man was convicted and fined $1300.   

Franklin had relocated to the Fraser Coast from Sydney, the court heard.  

faser coast fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TOURISTS UNPLUGGED: Ongoing power problems plague park

    premium_icon TOURISTS UNPLUGGED: Ongoing power problems plague park

    News Ongoing power issues at caravan park force travellers to relocate, or leave.

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    'It's a living memorial': Praise for Queens Park project

    premium_icon 'It's a living memorial': Praise for Queens Park project

    News Final touches are being placed at the memorial ahead of the opening

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Broken stormwater pipe caused beach sinkhole: Council

    premium_icon Broken stormwater pipe caused beach sinkhole: Council

    Council News The Fraser Coast Regional Council has been investigating the cause

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    'That was pretty harsh': M'boro brothers on House Rules exit

    'That was pretty harsh': M'boro brothers on House Rules exit

    News RAILROAD to nowhere costs Josh and Brandon a spot in the finals.

    Local Partners