Knifepoint robbery on Coast footpath sparks search for culprits

A 66-year-old man has been robbed at knifepoint and another threatened in Pialba overnight.

The first man was approached by another aged in his 20s and a teenager at 9.20pm on Sunday at a bike path behind the Woolworths in Pialba.

He was threatened with a knife and had some belongings stolen.

Police say another man attempted to intervene but was also threatened by the pair with the knife.

No one was physically injured in the attack.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and police are continuing investigations.

Police are calling for anyone with information about the mobility corridor attack to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.