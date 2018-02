EASY: Ipswich Knights scored six goals in a ruthless rout of Wide Bay Buccaneers.

A BYE in the second week of their inaugural Football Queensland Wide Bay campaign did nothing to help Wide Bay Buccaneers.

The club conceded a goal in the first minute of their game against Ipswich Knights, and were eventually smashed 6-0.

It leaves the Buccaneers in second-last spot on the FQPL table after two games, with a -10 points differential.

The Buccaneers will host Souths United, who drew 1-1 with Holland Park Hawks, at Martens Oval, Bundaberg, on Saturday.