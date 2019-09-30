Knights ride off to raise funds for charity

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Buffalos of Maryborough - Knights Chapter 13 members Front - Greg Hyde, Kim Kunst, Michael Protheroe and Doug Wells. Back - Steve Hobman, Ken Brown, Bill Gaiter, Trevor Sanderson, Gerry Casey, Bruce McAndrew and Phill Costello were out raising funds for the Riding For the Disabled Maryborough.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Buffalos of Maryborough - Knights Chapter 13 members Front - Greg Hyde, Kim Kunst, Michael Protheroe and Doug Wells. Back - Steve Hobman, Ken Brown, Bill Gaiter, Trevor Sanderson, Gerry Casey, Bruce McAndrew and Phill Costello were out raising funds for the Riding For the Disabled Maryborough. Glen Porteous

FOLLOWING the shining example of their namesake, members of Maryborough's Knights Chapter are riding to the rescue.

The Buffaloes chapter is raising money for Riding for the Disabled, cashing in on a piece of household rubbish.

Chapter member Bill Gaiter said the group was collecting aluminium can ring-pulls, cashed in based on weight.

The proceeds, based on a weigh-in last Sunday, will be donated to the charity.

Formally known as the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes of Maryborough Knights Chapter 13 (GWB), the philanthropic organisation supports a number of charities, including Riding for the Disabled Maryborough.

"The money raised on Sunday will go towards the Riding for the Disabled group,” Mr Gaiter said.

"To see the smile on their faces makes all this hard work worthwhile.”

Owner of Dan The Can Man recycling business, Daniel Land gave a dollar per kilogram for the ring-pulls.

The overall weight came to 250kg.

"For everyone to come together today and help out with this was great and it's just one of many ways the group gets together to help the community,” Mr Gaiter said.

"A couple of gentlemen who couldn't make it, Bob Blinco and Ron Boyland, played a big part in collecting extra ring-pulls for the weigh-in.”

Buffaloes Grand Secretary of Queensland Bruce McAndrew said the order was committed to raising funds to help those in need.

"We have Harmony Days and raffles, collections like this today and we're always look for a local organisation to support and give back to the community,” Mr McAndrew said.