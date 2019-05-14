Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay.
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay. Emma Murray
Environment

Cops called on Knitting Nannas at George Christensen's office

Melanie Plane
by
14th May 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIMATE change activists are staging a protest outside George Christensen's Mackay CBD office this morning.

Brisbane based group the 'Knitting Nannas' have set up outside the Dawson MPs Milton Street office, armed with knitting needles and yarn.

Numerous placards have also been set up with slogans such as: 'help save George from rising seas and disaster policies', 'bye George we <3 our kiddies and grandkiddies' and 'our kiddies could face a 70 day heatwave'.

Police have attended and advised the protesters they can stay, but cannot block the door to Mr Christensen's office.

More Stories

auspol auspol2019 dawson electorate editors picks federal election 2019 george christensen mp knitting nannas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    OPINION: NAPLAN tests only part of the story

    premium_icon OPINION: NAPLAN tests only part of the story

    Opinion All across Queensland, thousands of students are preparing to take a test that inspires dread in many

    • 14th May 2019 1:20 PM
    Taxi subsidy scheme extended

    premium_icon Taxi subsidy scheme extended

    Health Taxi subsidy scheme to be extended for 12 months

    Why it's great to be Under-8 in the Bay

    premium_icon Why it's great to be Under-8 in the Bay

    Whats On The Kids Day Out has been running in the region since 1978.

    • 14th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Fraser Coast Show has blooming good program

    premium_icon Fraser Coast Show has blooming good program

    News It's almost show time on the Fraser Coast.