Do you know a local volunteer doing good things in the community?

HERVEY Bay residents are encouraged to nominate a local group, charity, school, sporting club or program that is making a difference in the community in the lead up to this year's Doing Good Day on Saturday, July 1.

Doing Good Day is an annual event where The Good Guys Hervey Bay and the community come together to do good.

Nominations can be made at The Good Guys Facebook page up until the day.