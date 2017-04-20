Know someone who has town spirit?

DO YOU know someone who is creating positive change on the Fraser Coast?

It doesn't have to be huge.

Is there someone at your work who uses their spare time to deliver meals to the elderly?

Is there a person who has volunteered to work behind the canteen for years without ever asking for anything back?

If you have answered yes to the above questions or someone else has sprung to mind then we want to know.

I have done these callouts before and a few of them have resulted in fantastic profile pieces on local volunteers who are able to get the spotlight they deserve.

Trust me, it can be hard to convince amazing people how wonderful they really are, but we would love to feature them in the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Nominate someone at jordan.philp @frasercoastchronicle .com.au