Know the rules and fly safe this Christmas

Emma Reid
YOU only have to look in the junk mail to realise drones are a hot item for the Christmas wish list this year.

With this in mind police are reminding the community about the rules when it comes to flying drones.

The CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) and not police are responsible for overseeing the safe operation of drones.

Police will attend and investigate if an offence is committed in the way of: indecent recording of children under 16 years, injury to a person, wilful damage, traffic incident, or unlawful entry of dwelling house/yard.

Police can also take action if the drone is interfering in a police operation or investigation.

Police are not responsible for the regulation or enforcement of 'unsafe drone operations'.

For specifics about flying a drone safely for fun check out the video clip at www.droneflyer.com.au

Topics:  christmas drone police safety

