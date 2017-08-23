Knuckling down on the fatal five

MARYBOROUGH police officer Dan France remembers the first time he attended a serious traffic crash.

"My first (crash) was in Brisbane and it was a four vehicle nose to tail on the Captain Cook Bridge at peak hour," Acting Sergeant France said.

"Someone was on their phone and the person in front suddenly hit the breaks and they weren't able to respond quick enough and it caused a domino effect."

Having since attended hundreds of crashes over his 10 year career, Sgt France knows all too well the importance of Road Safety Week, an annual event held from August 21-27.

SAFETY FIRST: Constable Teegan Masters of Maryborough Police and volunteers in policing, Sandy Marment and Rose Tsakisiris at the Road Safety Week event in Maryborough yesterday. Inge Hansen

Each day this week a new event was held focusing primarily on the fatal five - distraction, fatigue, not wearing seatbelts, speed and drink driving.

Tomorrow's session will focus on bike safety and sharing the road.

Just this week, 620 random breath tests were conducted on the Fraser Coast and 97 infringement notices were distributed.

Constable Teegan Masters of Maryborough Police said it was everyone's responsibility to be safe on the roads.

"We're just trying to make drivers aware and be safe on the roads and reduce the number of crashes we've had so many of recently," she said.

Constable Masters said so far the response to the events had been positive with many drivers sticking to the rules.

Sergeant France said it wasn't just those involved in the accident who were affected but others on the road.

The final event will be held on Friday at United Petroleum Service Station, Gunalda from 10am to 2pm.