Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Koala and cat’s unlikely friendship

by Sam McInerney
11th Feb 2019 12:08 PM

A CAT in Portland, Victoria has made an unlikely friend, with a curious koala stopping by for a weekend visit.

Resident Jo Isbel heard a tap on the window on Saturday and found a koala peering through the glass at her cat, Richo.

"They were just looking at each other - it was quite cute," Isbel said.

 

A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel
A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel

 

The furry friend liked the cat so much he came back for another visit. Picture: Jo Isbel
The furry friend liked the cat so much he came back for another visit. Picture: Jo Isbel

"It was like they were friends. The cat wasn't bothered … it normally reacts when it sees another cat.

"The koala kept going away and then coming back for another look. After about five minutes it wandered off again."

A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel
A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel

Koalas are often spotted in Portland - on the southwest coast of Victoria, 362km west of Melbourne - but they tend to stick to the gumtrees.

 

A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel
A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel

More Stories

Show More
animal friendship cat editors picks koala

Top Stories

    Stream of Fraser Coast parents jailed for sex crimes

    premium_icon Stream of Fraser Coast parents jailed for sex crimes

    News A rapist dad is among the growing list of disgraced Fraser Coast parents jailed this year for sexually offending on their biological children.

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:37 PM
    Have a pizza this Wednesday to help out flood victims

    premium_icon Have a pizza this Wednesday to help out flood victims

    News The Fraser Coast franchises are supporting the cause.

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
    Man, 62, to appear in court on drink-driving charge

    premium_icon Man, 62, to appear in court on drink-driving charge

    News The 62-year-old man was stopped in Urangan.

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Driver flees the scene after car crashes into power pole

    premium_icon Driver flees the scene after car crashes into power pole

    News A driver has fled the scene after a crash in Hervey Bay overnight.