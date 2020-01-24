Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – CUDDLY: A mother koala and her joey. Picture Chris Walker
Koala corridors examined in threatened species report

Carlie Walker
24th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
A NEW report presented at this week’s Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting has identified several important, threatened koala corridors.

The corridors link state forests, reserves and conservation parks in Tinana, Maryborough and Tiaro.

The council voted to adopt the second stage of its Threatened Species Action Plan during this week’s meeting.

The plan is aimed at defining a list of locally significant species for the Fraser Coast, reviewing threats to species of local, state and national significance and confirming plans to preserve threatened species.

The existence of koala corridors in Tiaro was the subject of discussion earlier this week as a new bypass is set to be built around the small township.

A spokesman from Transport and Main Roads said the Tiaro Flood Immunity Upgrade corridor was a study area only and is not the final footprint for the new highway.

“If a koala habitat is found, our first preference will be to avoid it altogether,” he said.

