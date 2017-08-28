Koala finds new home after roundabout adventure

Bouty, the koala rescued from a busy Hervey Bay intersection, has returned to a suitable koala habitat.

HANDSOME young 'Bouty' the koala has headed home to a more suitable environment after his recent escapades.

Originally found at the Boat Harbour Dr-Old Maryborough Rd roundabout in Pialba, Hervey Bay, 'Bouty' was rescued from a roadside fence by Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteers late one evening on August 10.

The young koala was ushered off the busy road by a concerned visiting family and Queensland Ambulance Services paramedics, who came upon him disorientated and frightened.

Bouty, the koala rescued from a busy Hervey Bay intersection, has returned to a suitable koala habitat. Contributed / Angela Bell

"Bouty was incredibly lucky not to have been hit by a vehicle, and fortunate to have caring people in the right place at the right time, who called for appropriate help straight away," WRFC rescuer Angela Bell said.

Transferred to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for a complete health check, happily the results were all clear and aside from a grazed chin, 'Bouty' was found to be in excellent health.

It was also confirmed that he is a younger koala of 3 to 4 years of age.

With help again from the Wildlife Transport Volunteers facebook page, 'Bouty' travelled back to Hervey Bay and was released by WRFC volunteers in a suitable local koala habitat, where he showed himself to be quite relaxed.

Permitted wildlife carer Angela Bell said it was a positive indication that he was content in his new surrounds, at least for the time being.

"Koalas can travel over quite a distance to find the right food trees and habitat, and other koalas, which, sadly, they need to do more and more frequently due to habitat loss in many areas, which puts them at a higher risk of accidents or injuries - and death," she said.

"As it's coming into Koala breeding season, they are moving even moreso right now, creating additional risk.

"Luckily 'Bouty' didn't turn into another mortality statistic, and it was great to be present at his release, and capture some photos of him enjoying being back out free in the wild."

For assistance for orphaned, sick or injured wildlife of any species in the Fraser Coast region, phone Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast's 24/7 contact number 4121 3146