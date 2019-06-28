Menu
Poh the Koala is returned to bushland by the RSPCA.
News

Koala released after being rescued from busy suburban road

28th Jun 2019 11:09 AM

IT was one of the good stories yesterday for Holland Park Police when Poh the koala was released in bushland near where it was found at Glindemann Park.

Police leaving the station on a call-out were surprised to come across the young koala early this month stranded in the middle of busy Logan Rd and stopped to rescue the distressed koala.

Constable Heidi Bray said the RSPCA advised the young koala was in a critical state with injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

The RSPCA drained 20ml of blood from its lungs, however after almost two weeks recovering, Poh was given the tick of approval to be released.

Holland Park officers joined the RSPCA when Poh was released into a habitat close to where he was rescued.

The koala was tagged by the RSPCA and reportedly had no trouble finding his feet and his own territory after release.

"As police officers, it's not often we come across a feel good story with a happy ending and it certainly put a smile on our faces, knowing we were able to play a part in saving this koala's life," Constable Bray said.

Holland Park police join the RSPCA as Poh the Koala is released back to bushland near where it was rescued.
