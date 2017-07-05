26°
News

Koala walkway to be built on Bruce Hwy to preserve numbers

Annie Perets
| 5th Jul 2017 12:30 PM
Koala in a tree.
Koala in a tree.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SPECIAL tunnel to help koalas cross Bruce Hwy safely will be built as part of the Tinana interchange upgrade.

Koala Care Fraser Coast founder Natalie Richardson said this section of road was notorious for causing koala deaths, contributing to a rapid decline of the marsupial's population in the Tinana area.

 "It's been a really bad spot for koala strikes, and a high volume of koalas have been hit there," Ms Richardson said.

"Our koala population is in trouble, and it's really good that Transport and Main Roads is putting in the tunnel."

University of Sunshine Coast conducted a survey last year looking into koala numbers, which raised fears that the Tinana population was completely wiped out.

But Ms Richardson said they were definitely still there - there was just not many of them.

"Over the years, less and less have been coming into our care," she said.

"And there's less sightings."

The koala walkway will also come with fencing, guiding koalas into the tunnel.

TMR District Director Stephen Mallows said the survey was a catalyst behind the decision to build the infrastructure.

A special koala scat detection dog, named Maya, assisted in confirming the koala population.

CLEVER PUP: Dog Maya confirmed a koala population in Tinana.
CLEVER PUP: Dog Maya confirmed a koala population in Tinana. Contributed

"The survey confirmed that a koala population existed on both sides of the highway and recommended that efforts be made to maintain habitat connectivity," Mr Mallows said.

"All going to plan, the new overpass will be opened to traffic in August 2017."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcenvironment fraser coast koalas

Mayor Loft: 'I misused my position of authority'

Mayor Loft: 'I misused my position of authority'

Mayor Loft has apologised after a misconduct ruling from a review panel was upheld at today's council meeting.

Suncorp to close Maryborough branch

Generic Suncorp Bank photo.

Suncorp put the decision down to declining foot traffic.

Wide Bay arrests: $73K in drugs seized in June

Queensland Police Service Crime Stoppers 1800 phone number and sign, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Public helps solve crimes in June.

Body on beach was beloved grandma

STRONG LADY: Hervey Bay's Eliza Albrecht in her beloved garden.

She made the news when her body was found on a beach at Torquay.

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

IT MAY seem ridiculous, rebooting Spider-Man for the third time in 15 years but after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Forthcoming...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 Forthcoming...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Submit an Offer

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Forthcoming...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!