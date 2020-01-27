Kobe Bryant’s amazing life in pictures

Kobe Bryant with his family on Halloween 2019. Source https://www.instagram.com/kobebryant/

There is no doubt Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna at age 41, was proudest of his five championship rings, the most recent in 2010. Only four NBA players who weren't on the Boston Celtics' 1960s dynasty teams have won more titles. Bryant reached seven NBA Finals.

His career was remarkable for its longevity and because he played all 20 seasons with the Lakers the most ever for one team. Bryant was the fifth player to last two full decades.

Bryant scored 33,643 career points, third-most in league history, and averaged 25.0 points per game, including a 60-point performance in his final game on April 13, 2016. His 81-point game in on Jan. 22, 2006, against the Toronto Raptors was the second-highest scoring performance in the NBA and arguably the most dazzling single-game offensive performance in hoops history. He was an 18-time All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the 2008 NBA MVP.

Bryant's post-playing career in the entertainment industry began auspiciously when he won an Oscar for "Dear Basketball," an animated short film based on the letter he wrote announcing his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their three other daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka.

This is his life in pictures:

Kobe Bryant shared this touching photo of him with his sister Shaya as kids for national siblings day back in 2018.

Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft on June 26, 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant dunks the ball at his high school gym during a practice in 1996. Picture: AP

Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant smiles following an interview at a training facility in El Segundo, California in 2001. Picture: AP

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant jumps over a row of fans after saving the ball from going out of bounds in the second half of the Lakers 107-101 win over the Houston Rockets in Houston in 2001. Picture: AP

Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes in for a slam dunk against the New Jersey Nets during the NBA game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2002. Picture: AP

Guard Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers eats an in-flight meal with the championship trophy beside him after Game Four of the 2002 NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2002. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant #8 of the Western Conference All Stars talks with Michael Jordan #23 of the Eastern conference All Stars during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game at the Phillips Arena on February 9, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Shaquille O'Neal #34 and Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the court while playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2004 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his daughter Gianna Bryant during a photo session on March 29, 2008 at his home in Newport Beach, California. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter Gianna Bryant during a photo session on March 29, 2008 at his home in Newport Beach, California. Picture: Getty

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after defeating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals in Orlando, Florida in 2009. Picture: AP

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait with his daughters Natalia and Gianna at the 2007-08 NBA Most Valuable Player Award press conference presented by Kia Motors at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel on April 29, 2008 in Los Angeles California. Picture: Getty

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant smiles as he and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore walk up the steps after the victory parade celebrating the Lakers' NBA championship in Los Angeles on June 17, 2009. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after winning over the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals on June 17, 2010 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball with his left hand in the lane in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarter finals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2011 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China Thursday, April 10, 2014, in San Diego. Picture: AP

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after scoring 60 points in his final NBA game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant waves to the fans after his introduction before the start of the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City on March 28, 2016. Picture: AP

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches tribute at AT&T Center on February 6, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for "Dear Basketball", at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Picture: AP

Kobe celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Vanessa on April 19, 2018.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California. Picture: Getty

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet. Picture: AP

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet. Picture: AP

Kobe also did a lot of community work. Here he visited young students in the Community Coalition's Children's Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom Schools program. Founded by activist Marian Wright Edelman, and rooted in the history of the 1964 Freedom Summer civil rights project, its reading programs have empowered and inspired thousands of children across the US.

Kobe Bryant, right, and Vanessa Laine Bryant at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on February 24, 2019. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Connecticut on March 2, 2019. Picture: AP

On July 5, 2019, he posted a photo of his fourth daughter's arrival on June 20.

"Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant "KoKo" 6/20/19," he wrote.

Kobe Bryant with his family on Halloween in October, 2019. Picture: Kobe Bryant, Instagram

On November 28, 2019, he celebrated his 20-year wedding anniversary with his wife Vanessa.

"On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4 princesses) I love you my mamacita per sempre," he wrote.

On December 6, 2019, he celebrated his daughter Bianka Bell Bryant's third birthday.

His final Instagram post was a tribute to LeBron James.