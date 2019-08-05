KSS Jets crash to Granville in Wide Bay Premier League

KSS Jets goalkeeper Tim Murray leaps high to stop the cross from the corner.

KSS Jets goalkeeper Tim Murray leaps high to stop the cross from the corner. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: The Granville Tigers roared some life into their WBPL season with a 2-1 victory over the KSS Jets on Saturday night.

Granville outplayed a struggling Hervey Bay team that has succumbed to injuries and a tiring schedule.

KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer praised Granville for their effort.

"Granville played well and we couldn't match them,” he said.

"We are struggling with some injuries and the workload of matches is getting to us.”

In other matches Sunbury kept their slim final chances alive with a 5-0 win over the Buccaneers.

The win leapfrogs the Blues over Brothers Aston Villa into fifth position on 20 points, six points behind the Jets.

Coach Andrew Howlett praised his team for their performance.

"It was the best we played all season,” he said.

The Maryborough team lead 3-0 at half-time and played possession football to seal the victory.

"Our goalkeeper praised the team after the match as he only touched the ball once in the second half,” Howlett said.

"We still face a tough run and need to win all of our remaining matches to be a chance.”

Bingera remain on top of the table with a 13-0 victory over the United Warriors with Josh Watson scoring 10 of their 13 goals.

United Park Eagles defeated Doon Villa 2-0 but the Magpies surprised the visiting Bundaberg team with their tenacity and ability to match it with them.

It was only two late goals that swung the match to UPE.

In the final match Across the Waves won 1-0 over Brothers Aston Villa.

Wide Bay Premier League returns mid-week with a replay of Granville and the KSS Jets.

The match was rescheduled after a power outage at Granville in round nine.

Next weekend's action is spread across the region.

In Maryborough Granville host Doon Villa and Sunbury host Bingera.

A loss to Bingera will extinguish any hope of finals play for Sunbury.

In Hervey Bay United Warriors play Buccaneers.

KSS Jets travel to Bundaberg to challenge Brothers Aston Villa and in the final match Across the Waves host UPE.