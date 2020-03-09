KSS Jets fly high over Diggers in Wide Bay Premier League

KSS Jets player Ollie Post looks ahead as he controls the ball.

F OOTBALL: It was a night of mixed results for the Fraser Coast clubs in the first round of the Wide Bay Premier League.

All of the first round fixtures of the competition kicked off at 6pm on Saturday night with matches held in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

In Hervey Bay, the KSS Jets took on the recently elevated Bundaberg Diggers at the Fraser Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct.

The KSS Jets proving too strong for their opposition winning 6-0.

Jets coach Phil Rimmer was full of praise for their new competitors.

"I want to congratulate Diggers on stepping up into premier league.

"It is good for the league and they will only get better as they play more matches," he said.

Rimmer was proud of his team's effort and liked what he observed in their first match of the season.

"We played well and it was great to see a couple of our youngsters step up in their debut's, it bodes well for our season," he said.

New addition Ollie Post scored the first goal of the season for the KSS Jets and was involved in everything.

Rimmer praised Riviere Millward, Steve Rankin and Lachie Taylor for their efforts.

"Rankin came over from the Buccaneers and scored two goals for us tonight," he said.

It was a game of two halves for the Doon Villa club losing 5-0 to Brothers Aston Villa.

Doon Villa gave up two early goals for silly mistakes and were on the back foot for the first half with the Bundaberg team scoring another three goals.

It was a different story in the second half with no further goals scored and Doon Villa having the run of play in the half.

Club president Adam Hedberg believes the team will only improve from here.

"The wet weather has hampered our preparation and that was the first real hitout for the team," he said.

"We saw their potential in the second half," he said.

Granville may prove to be the surprise packet of the competition scoring a 3-2 win over Bargara.

Granville have recruited heavily and have started the season well.

Bingera proved too strong for Sunbury with a 4-1 victory and appear to have maintained their 2019 form.

The result in the final match between Across the Waves and United Park Eagles was a tight affair with Across the Waves winning 2-1.

In round two there will be three matches will be played on the Fraser Coast with Doon Villa hosting Bingera at Villa Back and KSS Jets playing Brothers Aston Villa in Hervey Bay.

Sunbury host United Park Eagles at Federation Park in Maryborough.

Granville will travel to Bundaberg to challenge Across the Waves.

The final match of the round features Bargara and Diggers at Martens Oval.

All matches will kick-off at 6pm.

Fraser Coast Ladies

THE Fraser Coast Ladies competitions started on Friday night with divisions one and two playing.

In division one, Tinana proved too strong for KSS Jets winning 3-0.

In the other match, United Warriors and Sunbury drew 2-2. Bayside Strikers had the bye.

In division two, United Warriors defeated Doon Villa 1-0 while Fraser Flames defeated Sunbury 4-0.

Granville defeated KSS Jets 4-0.

Bayside Strikers proved too strong for Tinana winning 7-3.

Maryborough West had the bye.