KSS Jets to ride Waves in Premier League match up

KSS Jets Jordan Dowden keeps his eye on the ball. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: The high flying KSS Jets will seek to keep their winning streak alive when they play the top of the table Across the Waves in Bundaberg tonight.

Across the Waves have been the stand out team in the competition but suffered their first loss last round after United Park Eagles blotted their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory.

The Bundaberg club had not conceded a goal in the Wide Bay Premier League until that match.

Having scored 34 goals to nil over the previous five rounds.

The KSS Jets have also had a remarkable start to the season having only lost one match to Bingera in round two.

Bingera currently sit on equal points with the KSS Jets and Across the Waves at the top of the ladder and the three teams appear to be the front runners for the 2019 title.

The KSS Jets and Across the Waves match kicks off at 6pm.

In other WPL matches Brothers Aston Villa host the Buccaneers at Martens Oval Bundaberg.

The Buccaneers will be wanting to double up on their first win of the season last Thursday.

The Fraser Coast host the remaining three matches with Sunbury Blues hosting the United Park Eagles.

Sunbury bowed out of the FFA Cup last start and will be hoping that returning to WPL action will put them back in the winners circle.

The match shapes as a tough contest with the UPE side confidence on a high after downing Across the Waves.

The Maryborough Cricket Club is the venue for the match with a 7pm start.

Granville host the other Maryborough match of the round when they play Bingera at Canning Street at 6pm.

United Warriors host Doon Villa in the final match of the round from 6pm in Hervey Bay.

The Magpies and Warriors sit at the bottom of the table.

The young Warriors side have earnt the respect of other clubs but are yet to secure a point this season.