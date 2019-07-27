KSS Jets win silverware in Fraser Coast Cup football double

FRASER COAST CHAMPIONS: Jarrod Best leaps high to head the ball in the Fraser Coast Cup final on Thursday night.

FRASER COAST CHAMPIONS: Jarrod Best leaps high to head the ball in the Fraser Coast Cup final on Thursday night. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: The KSS Jets are the Fraser Coast Cup champions for 2019.

In men's finals on Thursday night the KSS Jets were successful in division-one and two matches.

A 3-2 final scoreline was enough to secure the first piece of division-one silverware for the club over the Sunbury Blues.

In second division the KSS Jets proved too strong for Granville, winning 2-0.

Club president Josh Hobbs was proud of the efforts of both teams.

"It was a good night for the club,” he said.

"It's testament to the hard work our players, staff and volunteers have put in, it's a reward for effort.”

It was not an easy match for the home side, overcoming a 2-0 deficit early in the second half.

Coach Phil Rimmer congratulated Sunbury on their commitment to the match.

"It was a gutsy effort, Sunbury wanted it more in the first half,” Rimmer said.

Down 1-0 at half-time, Rimmer changed the structure in an attempt to turn the match around.

Sunbury scored their second goal early in the second half to take a two-goal lead.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett believed the match was theirs for the taking after the second goal.

"We had our chances to win,” Howlett said.

"We knew they would come out fast and we weathered that storm.

"The second half started well and we missed several opportunities that could have seen us extend the lead further.”

Howlett believed his team went to sleep for 10 minutes and that was when KSS Jets took charge.

"We dropped off for 10 minutes and that is all they needed,” Howlett said.

"Full credit to Phil and his team, they deserved the win.”

Sunbury are continuing to battle through injuries to senior players but are not using that as an excuse for the match result.

"I told the guys, we just need to keep winning and we may sneak into the top four,” Howlett said.

Both teams return to the field tonight for round 13 of the Wide Bay Premier League.