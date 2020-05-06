Kudos for Francis Stanley

St Mary's Catholic Church, Maryborough, designed by Francis Drummond Greville Stanley and built from 1869 to 1872 by G Smith and J Thomas.

FRANCIS Drummond Grenville Stanley. That’s a name to conjure. “Who was he?”, many of you may ask and yet you will all know his work.

Francis Stanley was born in Edinburgh in 1839 and came to Queensland about 1860.

He was an Edinburgh trained architect and began work with the Lands Department.

He rose to be the chief colonial architect in 1871.

Francis Drummond Grenville Stanley is the humble public servant who designed many of Maryborough's heritage buildings.

The recently refurbished and opened Story Bank of Maryborough, birthplace of Mary Poppins’ author, Pamela Travers, began life as the Australian Joint Stock Bank (AJS Bank) and was designed by Francis Stanley.

Story Bank of Maryborough, formerly the Australian Joint Stock Bank, designed by Francis Drummond Grenville Stanley and built in 1882 by French & Crystall. Picture: Jocelyn Watts

Stanley also designed the Maryborough Court House, St Paul’s Anglican Church, in Adelaide Street and had a hand in completing the design and extension of St Mary’s Catholic Church.

He was a significant contributor to the heritage Maryborough now boasts. His role in the city’s local heritage is echoed throughout Queensland.

The AJS Bank commissioned him to design branch buildings in Gympie, Mackay, Ravenswood and Townsville. He also designed St Mary’s Convent, now the museum, in Cooktown, in Far North Queensland, and the Brisbane GPO and Fort Lytton, in Moreton Bay, as well.

Stanley’s skill and taste are not just to be found in his public buildings, though.

He designed the Capricorn Light on Curtis Island north of Gladstone and others along the coast.

The original light was a prefab structure of wood and iron, built in Brisbane and was only the

fifth lighthouse built in Queensland.

As we celebrate the beauty of our heritage, it is worthwhile to remember the humble public servant who designed them for us.

