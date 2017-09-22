Kyle in front of the lens

MODEL MATERIAL: Maryborough local Kyle Booker will audition for the Australian Supermodel of the Year Competition next month.

MODEL MATERIAL: Maryborough local Kyle Booker will audition for the Australian Supermodel of the Year Competition next month. Matthew Davies

KYLE Booker is one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming a well-known face across not only the Fraser Coast but Australia.

On October 30 the 19-year-old Maryborough local will go up against other hopefuls in Rockhampton as they audition to become the Australian Supermodel of the Year.

"My interest in modelling all began after school formal when a professional photographer approached me asking me if I was interested in getting photos taken for something more than just an occasional thing," Kyle said.

"From then on, I have utterly enjoyed the experience and wish to take it further with the Australian Supermodel of the Year and I believe this is a great opportunity."

The keen participant could join up to 20 other contestants to receive an all expenses paid trip to Bali where they will work with designers, brands, receive model mentorship, performance mentoring and collaboration opportunities.

Kyle said his ultimate dream was to become successful in the modelling business and to find his direction in life.

"I wish to be a role model for many along the way and see how far this journey takes me to becoming the best that I can be, not only in modelling but the best version of me," he said.

"I have learnt so much alongside my family, girlfriend and local photographer Matthew Davies and I would like to acknowledge all support that has been thrown my way."