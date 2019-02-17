Kyle Sandilands: ‘I was almost dead last year’

Sandilands took several sick days off towards the end of last year, with Beau Ryan filling in for him.

Self-proclaimed "fat b**tard" Kyle Sandilands has insisted 2019 will be different after being noticeably absent from his popular radio show towards the end of last year.

Branded the "king of sickies" the KIIS 1065 radio presenter has revealed he now exercises daily, has drastically cleaned up his diet, has lost weight and has been introduced to relaxation facials by girlfriend Imogen Anthony.

"I was a bit sick last year, just from being a fat b**tard and not getting enough sleep," Sandilands told Sunday Confidential.

"I thought, 'I can't do this, I've got responsibilities'. So I've lost a bit of weight. Imogen has gone hardcore so the Coca-Cola is finished, I'm on the green juice. We installed a gym over Christmas so I work out every day, just lightly. She also has me on Youfoodz.

"I said I'm not eating some microwave sh*t. But I tried it and it is great. There is no endorsement. I wouldn't dare do that. That's only for the fattest of fattest people.

"But point being, I am living this different life. I do as I'm told now. I have a bit of pep in my step."

Sandilands revealed his new way of living has helped him lose weight.



The KIIS FM host has never been shy when it comes to talking about his health, at one stage listing his daily food intake to co-host Jackie O while on air.

"I'll have coffee and then there's some sort of toasted sandwich thing provided at 7.30, a ham sandwich with tomato on it," he said.

"By lunchtime, I'm in Kings Cross eating some f***ing foul healthy chicken thing with spinach and all this other sh*t that I don't even like.

Sandilands reveals he has a ‘bit of a pep’ in his step from ditching the Coca-Cola and exercising daily.

For dinner, Kyle told news.com.au that he eats "the Paleo Pete (Evans) sh*t, which is quite good".

After hearing her co-host list his daily food intake, Jackie O called "BS" and accused him of lying.

"That's the truth," Kyle insisted, before adding that he was forced to clean up his act after some health problems. "I was almost dead last year. My problem was I'd drink way too much coffee and I was drinking Coca Cola like it was water. Now I've swapped over to water."

He might have ditched the Coke, but he's still smashing a huge number of coffees every day.

What's the exact number?

"30," Kyle told news.com.au, which includes at least 12 during the KIIS FM breakfast show from 6-9am.

Known for his frankness, Sandilands also opened up about his addiction to cocaine which lasted for several years.

The radio host revealed to Jackie O his past addition to cocaine.

"I could tell everyone why I was really not there," Kyle said on KIIS FM. "It'd be a big shock."

"Go on," Jackie said.

"Drug addiction," Kyle said.

When asked how bad his habit was, Sandilands replied: "Oh you know … life wasn't great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn't work."

When questioned on whether he had undergone a weight-loss procedure after being photographed leaving Rose Bay Beautician Cell You Tight last week, Sandilands was quick squash those rumours and reveal he had been there for a different type of treatment.

"Imogen's friend owns that salon so she told me to go get a HiFU (high-intensity focused ultrasound face lift) facial, so I begrudgingly did it and it was amazing."

A second season of Trial by Kyle has been given the green light.

However, Sandilands vows he would never consider Botox or liposuction as it would go against his trademark appearance.

"Imogen likes the rugged look. I am lucky I have a chubby chaser who likes the rough look."

Sandilands is currently filming the second season of Trial By Kyle after the first series got the green light during Ten's pilot week.

"They have agreed to another season and there are options to do others, but I suppose it will depend on whether it rates well," he said.

"I wasn't expecting to be the highest rating one in pilot week. I just wanted to beat Rove (McManus)."