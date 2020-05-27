Kyle spills on ‘difficult’ past 12 months

Kyle Sandilands has gone into more detail about his mental health battle, saying on air, "I don't even know what's wrong with me" and rejected criticism over his comment "when you're feeling sad, tell no-one".

The KIIS FM breakfast host told listeners this morning he can "flip flop from happy one minute to bursting into tears while driving the car".

"I haven't even scratched the surface (of dealing with his issues)," he said. "And I probably should have dealt with things a long time ago.

"95 per cent of the time, I'm up and fine. But just recently, the last year or something has been very difficult."

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O have been on air together for 20 years. Picture: Supplied

Kyle first revealed that he was battling mental health issues on his radio show on Monday, saying through tears: "Inside, I'm very, very sad."

He received an outpouring of support from friends, fans and family members after the admission, before saying on air yesterday that he'd received so many messages that opening up was the "biggest mistake of my life".

"Every bastard and their dog sent messages," he said. "Which is very nice, but all day - the phone (buzzing) it was so annoying."

"My message is, when you're feeling sad, tell no-one."

Kyle insisted on air this morning he was joking when he urged people not to tell anyone if they were feeling sad, after an opinion piece by Angela Mollard, published on news.com.au yesterday criticised his comments.

Mollard wrote: "Sandilands is an emotional pinball, ricocheting between being funny, serious and disdainful. But in telling his radio audience that being honest about his sadness was 'the biggest mistake of his life' and that when you're feeling sad, 'you should tell no-one", he was recklessly irresponsible."

Mollard suggested Kyle should be pulled off air over the comment, writing: "His bosses should take him off air immediately for the health and safety of his audience who may take his damaging comments to heart."

Kyle Sandilands appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Picture: 60 Minutes/Channel 9

Addressing the article on air this morning in a 20-minute segment, Kyle insisted that he was joking when he made the comments.

"When I said that, everyone knew that was me masking it with a bit of humour," he said on air today. "It's dishonest and misleading for her to take something that was clearly a joke and turn it into some fact.

"It's difficult because I haven't even had time to figure out myself what is going on with me. I don't think I've got a mental illness, but maybe I do?"

Kyle's co-host, Jackie O, added: "I know you were kidding. People who listen to this show, they know that."

She continued: "I think it's very brave what you've done. Not a lot of people want to talk about it and I know you find it difficult to talk about. But at least you did. You opened that door and for it to be shut in your face like that is, I think, despicable."

Kyle said that he was "disturbed" by the news.com.au article and felt that he was being shamed for saying on air that he felt sad.

"I don't even know what's wrong with me and I've been as honest as I can," he said.

Kyle ended the break by assuring listeners that he wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Originally published as Kyle spills on 'difficult' past 12 months