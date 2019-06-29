Menu
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner says ‘I’m pregnant’

by Staff writers
29th Jun 2019 1:30 PM

Kylie Jenner has said "I'm pregnant" in a video taken at her sister, Khloe Kardashian's birthday.

The 21-year-old billionaire can be heard in the video declaring she is pregnant as the camera pans across a doughnut tray.

Jenner is already the mother of 18-month-old Stormi with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, 28.

She has made no secret of her wish to expand her family.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner and daughter, Stormi. Picture: Instagram
In April she posted a picture on social media for Scott's birthday, saying "Let's f**k around and have another baby!"

Jenner has also said on Snapchat that she "wants another girl".

 

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram
Jenner was super secretive during her first pregnancy and didn't confirm the news until the last minute. She had started dating Scott just a month before they fell pregnant.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how," Jenner said in a video at the time. "There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty
