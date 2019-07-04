Kyrgios hits pub hours before Nadal clash

It seems Nick Kyrgios is used to burning the candle at both ends.

It seems Nick Kyrgios is used to burning the candle at both ends.

NICK Kyrgios has taken his relaxed approach to preparation to new heights, hitting a well-known Wimbledon pub just hours before he is due to take on Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios was spotted at the Dog and Fox on the third night of the championships, staying out past 11pm and enjoying drinks with friends.

The 24-year-old's match with Nadal is shaping up as one of the most anticipated of the tournament, after the two camps' war of words throughout the season.

After an upset win over Nadal at Acapulco earlier this season, Toni Nadal - Rafael's uncle - fired the first shot when he put some of Kyrgios' antics down to a "lack of education".

Kyrgios then hit back by describing Nadal as "super salty" before calling Toni Nadal an "idiot."

I just had a toast with Nick Kyrgios at the Dog & Fox. He is completely relaxed, laughing with friends, chatting with girls, drinking. “I love the @estorilopen”, he told me. Quite an unorthodox preparation for tomorrow’s blockbuster, uh? I like it. 😂 #wimbledon #tennis — Miguel Seabra (@MiguelSeabra) July 3, 2019

The controversial Australian was asked about his current relationship with Nadal ahead of their round-two blockbuster.

"Not sure that me and Rafa could go down to the Dog and Fox and have a beer together," he said.

"I don't know him at all. I know him as a tennis player.

"I just don't - no, I don't know him very well. I don't know what you want me to say to the question. It's a very strange question."

Just gone 11pm and Nick Kyrgios is still in the Dog and Fox, the night before he plays Rafael Nadal on Centre Court. No sign of Nadal for that beer... #Wimbledon — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) July 3, 2019

Kyrgios is no stranger to unique pre-match behaviour, as he demonstrated at Acapulco earlier this year.

Speaking on the No Challengers Remaining podcast in May, Kyrgios revealed he had begun the tournament by "getting hammered" and was out every night.

"My average sleep hours was seven, eight but I was going to bed at 4.30am on average," he said.

"I was playing and everyone was going out.

"If I had a go pro I could have made a movie. I was packing my bag and I would take my going-out clothes. It was insane I was jet skiing and partying and won a tournament.

Nick Kyrgios reacts after his opening round win. Picture: Getty Images

"I got hammered at the players' party and somehow played unbelievable that week, the stars aligned. I was having a lot of fun."

As well as beating Nadal, Kyrgios also defeated Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and Alexander Zverev on his way to the title.

Nadal has done his best to distance himself from the feud.

"Being honest, I'm too old for all this stuff," hel said.

"Too many years on the tour. What I said I said, and I believe in what I said. I'm not a guy that is going to be in a fight with anybody.

"I'm here to enjoy my sport. And to keep doing the thing I love as good as possible.

"After tomorrow it's gonna be another chance to be on court in this amazing place."