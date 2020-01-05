Menu
Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Tennis

Kyrgios injury hands Millman chance

by Marco Monteverde
5th Jan 2020 10:40 AM

JOHN Millman has replaced the injured Nick Kyrgios in Australia's line-up for Sunday's ATP Cup clash against Canada at Pat Rafter Arena.

Kyrgios was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the Group F tie.

But a sore back has forced Kyrgios out, with Brisbane-born Millman to replace him.

John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images
Millman also stepped in for an injured Kyrgios during the Davis Cup in November.

In Sunday's other singles match, Australia's Alex de Minaur will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

atp cup john millman nick kyrgios tennis
