Labor candidate Adrian Tantari outlines his policies

Blake Antrobus
| 11th Apr 2017 5:07 PM

HE might not have proclaimed the Labor adage, "it's time", but that's certainly how new Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari feels.

Announced as the Queensland Labor candidate for Hervey Bay, Mr Tantari will contest the coastal seat at the next state election, alongside the likes of incumbent Ted Sorensen and One Nation's Damian Huxham.

As part of his policy outline, Mr Tantari said he would focus on helping Hervey Bay "prepare for the surge in growth" it was due to experience.

Labor candidate for the state seat of Hervey Bay - Adrian Tantari.
Labor candidate for the state seat of Hervey Bay - Adrian Tantari. Alistair Brightman

"My basic policy will be to ensure we have infrastructure that meets coming demands. Included within that will be emergency services infrastructure, water security and NBN," he said.

"I firmly believe in ensuring that Hervey Bay becomes a university city of the future. Obviously we're already a medical hub on the Fraser Coast, and I will continue to build on that.

"New high schools and primary schools have also been things I'd like to talk about."

Mr Tantari said he would also continue to ensure the airport was upgraded, and would look to "developing Hervey Bay into an educational hub for the Wide Bay."

Topics:  andrian tantari fcpolitics hervey bay policies queensland labor state election

