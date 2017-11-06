Labor candidate attacks One Nation opponenet in bizarre video

VIDEO CAMPAIGN: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari talks about One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on video.

IN A BIZARRE online video, Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari has attacked his One Nation opponent Damian Huxham for not being in town for week one of the election campaign.

This is because Mr Huxham, a long term local who works as a fly in fly out worker at Cape York mine site, was on roster when the election was called.

The release of the video coincides with a Galaxy Poll which shows One Nation's vote has jumped from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

In the 32-second clip, posted to Mr Tantari's official Facebook page at the weekend, he can be seen posing next to one of Mr Huxham's signs on Boat Harbour Drive and speaking about the importance of being present.

"When I was a young man, I was told if you want to go for a job interview, you need turn up in time," he says

"The reason you do that is because you show respect to your employee.

"You want the job, you should turn up on time for the job."

Mr Huxham said he had effectively been attacked for being a working dad, something which he believed was at odds with the Labor Party's message of supporting the working class.

"I don't work in the public sector, I can't just go on leave - the work has to be completed," he said.

"I do have time off for the campaign and will return home soon."

The weekend Galaxy Poll results put One Nation in the frame to repeat its feat at the 1998 state election when it won 11 seats and finished second in 23 others.

But Mr Huxham insists he's not taking any notice.

"I don't believe in polls," he said

"I believe in the result on election day."

Mr Tantari was contacted by the Chronicle multiple times for comment but he could not be reached.