Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

PROUD OF THE EFFORT: Wide Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes with wife Jackie and supporters at the Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club. Alistair Brightman

ON FRIDAY night, Jason Scanes' 11-year-old son walked up to his dad, who had spent the week campaigning in Noosa, and told him he would love him even if he didn't win the election, that his dad was still his hero.

The Labor candidate for Wide Bay had a simple response.

"I said that as a Scanes we don't lose, we either win or learn," he said.

Incumbent member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien retained his seat after Saturday's election, but at the private party Mr Scanes held for his supporters after a hectic day of manning and visiting booths, he said it had been an exciting day and the campaign had been a journey.

"We tried to get around to as many booths as we could to thank all of the volunteers," the decorated war veteran said.

"It's been really, really hectic, but such a great day to see all the supporters and say g'day to the voters."

While he didn't claim victory, Mr Scanes was proud to be the Labor candidate for the region and of the volunteers who campaigned for him across the electorate on the day.

"Really my campaign has been about the Labor values of a fair go," he said.

"Regardless of the result, I'm proud of this passionate, diverse group of people who came from across the electorate to really push for a fair go.

"All Labor supporters and all volunteers have a common belief and that is to look after each other.

"That is what it means to be truly Australian."

Mr Scanes voted alongside his wife Jackie at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall on Saturday before visiting voting booths throughout the electorate.