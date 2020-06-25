Menu
Labor is quietly taking down corflute signs across the Eden-Monaro tilt after keen eyes noticed the signs were authorised by disgraced former boss Kaila Murnain.
Labor caught with illegal signs in Eden-Monaro

by Anna Caldwell
25th Jun 2020 8:25 PM
Labor is urgently trying to tear down a string of corflutes in its Eden-Monaro tilt which boast the authorisation of disgraced former party boss Kaila Murnain.

The Daily Telegraph was sent photos of red Labor signs, with the small print "authorised by Kaila Murnain", including in the window of Labor candidate Kristy McBain's office in Queanbeyan.

The office of Kristy McBain in Queanbeyan. Picture: Supplied
Others were taken in Yass and Narooma.

The photo in Ms McBain's office window was taken on Wednesday, but by yesterday it had been removed.

A Labor spokesman last night explained that the signs were old signs which had been recycled by volunteers.

"These are old signs that are in the possession of Labor Party members and volunteers who are eager to get Kristy McBain elected as a strong local voice for Eden-Monaro," the spokesman said.

"We are making every effort to take these signs out of circulation."

The Commonwealth Electoral Act requires authorisation of corflutes, ads and other electoral material to include the address of a person where they are located or can be contacted.

Ms Murnain quit as general secretary of the Labor Party last October after being called before ICAC in a donations hearing.

Originally published as Labor caught with illegal signs in Eden-Monaro

