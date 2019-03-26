Labor emissions target putting M'boro jobs in danger: MP

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien fears jobs could be lost due to Labor's emissions reduction target.

ACHIEVING Labor's 45 per cent emissions reduction target could come at the cost of industries and hundreds of jobs in Maryborough, according to Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

But Labor's Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Mark Butler accused the LNP member of running a "scare campaign”.

The ALP has proposed a target of 45 per cent below 2005 emission levels by 2030.

Mr O'Brien said the policy would see electricity prices soar by more than 58 per cent, which would devastate the heavy manufacturing industry, including Maryborough's Downer factory and sawmills.

"I'm worried if local industry and agriculture feels Labor's pinch, the first thing to go will be local jobs,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Independent modelling by BAEconomics indicates the cost of Labor's emissions targets to the economy will be $472 billion over the next decade, 336,000 jobs will be lost, and wages will be cut by $9000.”

Mr O'Brien said families and small businesses would suffer if electricity prices increased.

"I want electricity to be cheaper and reliable,” he said.

"The Coalition's practical Climate Solutions Fund reduces emissions by helping primary producers and landholders to improve their land and soil quality.”

Mr Butler said the Morrison government's inaction on climate change was what would devastate Maryborough.

"The fact is Llew O'Brien's LNP are not serious about taking action on climate change which will have a long-term impact on a coastal region like the Fraser Coast,” he said.

"Federal Labor has a plan that not only takes action on climate change but supports new local jobs and industries.

"Labor's plans to tackle climate change has seen a new, ambitious national hydrogen plan which could mean the production of new, hydrogen-powered trains into the future.”

Labor candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes said reducing pollution was central to a good energy policy and industries should be assisted in accessing alternate energy sources to lower operational costs.

He denied the target would lead to higher electricity prices.

"The fact is that investing in renewable energy will place lower demand on big power companies. A lower demand on centralised power will see cheaper prices and a more competitive market,” he said.