Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor pledges $180,000 to Youth Link

by Chris Calcino
16th Apr 2019 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUTH Link is in line for a $180,000 budget injection if Labor wins the election after Opposition Leader Bill Shorten promised to breathe new life into emergency relief organisations.

Leichhardt candidate Elida Faith announced the plan to divide $550,000 over four years to 12 groups across the Far North, with the Parramatta Park-based youth homelessness service topping the recipients list.

Labor candidate for Leichhardt Elida Faith. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Labor candidate for Leichhardt Elida Faith. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Centacare FNQ, the social services agency of the Catholic Diocese of Cairns, was another major recipient, with a promise of $165,000 over four years.

Labor released a statement saying it would inject an extra $40 million into the sector nationally in a bid to "reverse Liberals' cuts to emergency relief organisations and provide a much needed funding boost".

"The charities and not-for-profits that do this work are increasingly stretched and need more resources," the statement said.

The Morrison government is cutting the funding for many emergency relief services at the end of the year.

"This will see community organisations forced to close their doors on people seeking assistance or having to cut the services they offer."

Opposition spokeswoman for families and communities Senator Jenny McAllister visited Youth Link in Cairns yesterday to make the election pitch.

Labor also pledged to double the number of financial counsellors and expand low-cost alternatives to payday loans for low-income Australians.

More Stories

federal election 2019 funding grants labor party youth link

Top Stories

    Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    premium_icon Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    Business Labor's changes, still in draft form, have Mr Hughes fearing he could lose his livelihood.

    ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    News 'It's a new industry which needs great advocacy in this area.'

    UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    Crime Police responded to reports of a man carrying a gun.

    REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    Council News Astro Aero is building a high-tech aircraft manufacturing facility.