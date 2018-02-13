Labor, Greens block rollout of cashless welfare card

Labor and the Greens have blocked the rollout of the cashless welfare card in Hinkler

Labor and the Greens have blocked the rollout of the cashless welfare card in Hinkler Amanda Coop

LABOR and the Greens have blocked the proposed rollout of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region.

The Turnbull government failed to gain enough crossbench support in the Senate last night for the scheme to be expanded in three more sites.

Hervey Bay and Bundaberg were two of the sites, but the blocking by the Greens and Labor means they will be excluded from the trial program.

But the government secure enough support to have the program expanded to the Western Australian Goldfields community.

The Nick Xenophon team said it needed more evidence the scheme was helping "in a meaningful way" before including other sites.

The compromise likely means trials of the card will have to be legislated on a case-by-case basis.